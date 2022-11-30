Robert David “Bob” Brown
Bob Brown, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022.
Bob was born in 1938 on his grandfather’s farm in Madison, Missouri, to the late Josephine E. “Jo” (Weber) and Fred J. Brown. He graduated from Wake Forest University in 1960 receiving a B.S. in Business Administration. Bob rapidly rose through the ranks of Texaco before becoming the owner and president of Bauserman Oil Company in Winchester, Virginia, retiring after 40 years in business.
Bob’s true passion was teaching kids through baseball, which he did for more than 45 years, first in Frederick County and then in Winchester. He was the president and a longtime coach with Winchester Baseball and active on the board until his passing. Bob taught thousands of youngsters how to play the game of baseball and, perhaps more importantly, to be better people. Many of the kids and families he met through the years became friends and family, and he took great joy in watching his players develop into young men. Bob was inducted into the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Hall of Fame; the Babe Ruth Southeast Region Hall of Fame; and the Washington DC Home Plate Club and Sandlot Hall of Fame. He was an All-Met and All-State second baseman and a Parade pre-season All-American in basketball in high school and received a scholarship to NCAA Baseball Champion Wake Forest. After college, he was signed to play with the Baltimore Orioles by his longtime mentor and coach, the legendary scout, Joe Branzell.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Shannon Brown; sons, Michael D. Brown and Darren Brown (Pam); grandchildren, Annabelle and Larkin Brown; and his brother, Bruce Brown (Barbara).
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Winchester Baseball, P.O. Box 1481, Winchester, VA 22604.
