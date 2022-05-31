Robert Dewitt Lancaster, Sr.
“Bob”
Robert DeWitt Lancaster, Sr., 83 of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 peacefully at his home in the presence of family.
Bob was born in 1939 in Roanoke, VA, the son of the late Eustis DeWitt Lancaster and Margaret Virginia Lancaster Harmon. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering and served our country during the Vietnam War as a pilot in the United States Air Force. Bob went on to become an airline pilot for Braniff International and Continental Airlines and also worked as an engineer at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He enjoyed racquet ball, sailing and wine tastings. He was also a member of the American Legion and a Vietnam War Vet.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lisa Christine Baker; son, Robert Lancaster, Jr. of Chicago, IL; grandson, James Robert Lancaster of Tucson, AZ; sisters, Mary Jane Caras of Port Richie, FL, JoAnn Touchton of St. Petersburg, FL and Gloria Harmon Baker of Seminole, FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Donna Jane Hurt Lancaster; step-father, Jack Buford Harmon; daughter, Patricia Lea Lancaster; brothers-in-law, Walter Touchton and Blaine Baker.
A visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm, both held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, VA at 1 pm.
