Robert Dolan Ritchie, Sr., 78, of Winchester, died Friday, November 13, 2020.
Mr. Ritchie was born March 7, 1942 in Westernport, MD; the son of the late Dolan S. Ritchie and Mary Chaney Ritchie.
He married Judith Ann Bennett on December 26, 1973 in Fairfax.
Along with his wife he is survived by his children, Robert Dolan Ritchie, Jr. of Stephens City and Carrie Beth Edwards of Ranson, WV; three grandchildren; and a cousin, Lex Fazenbaker of Westernport, MD.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.