Robert Donald Pesto, Sr.
Robert Donald Pesto, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022 at Blue Ridge Hospice Center in Winchester, VA. He was born on April 24, 1935, the son of Ernest W. And Myrtle (Baker) Pesto. Born in Philadelphia, he grew up in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania and lived for many years in the Berryville-Winchester area.
Bob served in the United States Air Force. He then worked for thirty-plus years as an air traffic controller at the FAA’s Washington Air Route Traffic Control Center. After retiring, he owned a landscaping business.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Pesto and two grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Joan (Connell) Pesto of Winchester, VA, and his children: Amy Peyton (Jay Peyton) of Marion, AR; Donna Pesto of Rehoboth Beach, DE; Ellen Pesto (David Adams) of Winchester, VA; Robert Pesto,Jr. (Elaine Pesto) of Whiteland, IN and Sharon Hayden (Keith Hayden) of Bristow, VA. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements have been made through Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, VA and, at Bob’s request, no memorial service will be held. A private entombment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
