Robert Dudley Rinker
Robert Dudley Rinker, “Bobby”, 81, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Bobby was born May 18, 1939 in Winchester, the son of the late Robert Lee and Virginia Caroline Miller Rinker. He worked at National Fruit for about 37 years until his retirement. Bobby was a charter member of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifetime member of North America Fishing Club, Bass Association and the NRA.
He married Mona Lisa Leach Rinker, July 25, 1959 in Hagerstown, MD.
Along with his wife of 61 years he is survived by his daughter, Lisa Cole and her husband Randy of Lake Holiday, VA; sons, David Rinker of Winchester and Jeffrey Rinker of Hedgesville, WV; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Rinker and sister, Rebecca Griffin.
A celebration of his life will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
