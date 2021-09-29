Robert E. Richey
Robert Ellis Richey, 85, of Winchester, Virginia died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Hilltop Assisted Living in Winchester.
Mr. Richey was born August 31, 1936 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Alfred E. Richey and Madora Opal Johnson Richey.
He was a computer systems analyst for the Department of Defense. Always wanting to stay busy, he worked a second job with Hechinger Company in Manassas, VA, after they closed, he worked for Home Depot in Warrenton, VA until 2016.
He served in the U. S. Navy.
He married Rose Ann Jordan on June 25, 1960 in St. Nicholas Church, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. Mrs. Richey died January 28, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Ann Richey Dodson and her husband, Mark, of Stephens City, VA and Robin Ellis Richey of Winchester, VA; four grandchildren, Shawn Richey Kuse, Michael Richey Grove, Andrew Thomas Grove, and Joshua Steven Evers and a great-grandson, Ansel August Grove.
A daughter, Rozann Evers Richey, preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, October 1, 2021 Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, Virginia with Pastor David Young officiating.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Thomas Jordan, and Mark Dodson.
The family will receive friends 6:00 — 8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made The Community Cat Alliance, P O Box 2611, Winchester, VA 22604 or to Alzheimers Association, P O Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
