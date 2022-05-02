Robert “Earl” Elliott, Sr.
Robert Earl Elliott Sr., 99, 0f Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Earl was born in 1923 in Takoma Park, MD, the son of the late Ernest and Emma Isaacs Elliott. He served our country in the United States Army from 1941 to 1945 during WWII where he was stationed in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines. Earl lost his leg in 1987 in a tractor accident but that did not deter him from climbing ladders. He was a hard worker and devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. Earl retired in 1987 as a plaster/dry wall installer for Dodd Brothers Construction of Falls Church, VA.
He married Bernice M. Edens on September 21, 1946, in Winchester, VA.
Earl is survived by his wife Bernice; children, Pauline Skiles (Archie) of Winchester, VA, Deborah Ostertag of Winchester, VA and Robert E. Elliott Jr. of Yakima, WA; grandchildren, Kelly Hicks (Joe), Mandy Stoup (Danny), Denise Klein (Tony), Holly Miller, Joseph Ostertag, Jacob Ostertag, Jesse Elliott (Lisa), Wesley Skiles, Sarah Masino (Derek), Jenna Kivi (John) and Michelle Johnson Merced; eighteen great-grandchildren, twelve great-great-grandchildren; stepgrandchildren, Denise Burleson (John), Vanessa Ostertag and Theresa Ostertag.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Louise McDonald; sisters, Estelle Howes, Alice Wallace and Margaret Carter; brothers, Alfred Elliott and Ernest M. Elliott Jr.
A celebration of life open house will be held at his home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, starting at 1:00 in the afternoon at 290 Peacefield Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Memorial contributions in Earl’s memory may be contributed to: Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.