Robert Elwood Bowley, Sr.
Robert Elwood Bowley, Sr., age 84, a resident of Star Tannery, VA passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at his residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Bowley will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021
At Gravel Springs Lutheran Church with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Burial will follow at the Gravel Springs Cemetery with a fireman’s Last-Call being given by the Star Tannery Vol. Fire Department.
Mr. Bowley was born in Star Tannery, VA on July 9, 1936 a son of the late Ernest Theodore and Lucy Belle Lewis Bowley. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and more recently attended Gravel Springs Lutheran Church. He was a founding member of the Star Tannery Vol. Fire Department. Mr. Bowley worked for Fleetwood Enterprises for many years and then as a driver for Robert Solenberger.
In addition to his parents Mr. Bowley was preceded in death by two brothers, John E. Bowley and James A. Bowley.
Survivors include his loving wife Anna Marie Horner Bowley of Star Tannery, VA; his children, Robert Bowley, Jr (Diane Greco) of Star Tannery, VA, Tina Marie Bowley Bane (Eric) of Richmond, VA; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Crumire (Michael), and Robert Mortimer Bane; his great-grandchildren, Eli Daniel Fuqua, Mackynzie Lynn Venable and Annabelle Grace Crumrine.
Pallbearers will be Eric Bane, Eli Fuqua, Mike Crumrine, Robert Bane, Joseph “Billy” Rudolph and Wayne Himelright.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial may be made to the Star Tannery Vol. Fire Department, 950 Brill Road, Star Tannery, VA 22654.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg VA is serving the family of Mr. Bowley, Sr.
