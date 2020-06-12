Robert Eugene “Bob” Seward
Robert Eugene “Bob” Seward, 92, of Winchester, VA passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Bob as he was known by many was born on October 24, 1927 in Galesburg, IL; the son of Elery and Geneva Mae Scott Seward. He served with the U S Navy during WWII and afterward was employed as an Electronic Technician with the Federal Government.
On October 2, 1948 he married Helen Beatrice Seward in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on February 24, 2014.
Surviving Bob are his sons, Michael Eugene Seward (Melissa) of Winchester and Lon Edward Seward (Judy) of Bluffton, SC.; grandchildren, Katey Lauren Seward, Megan Elizabeth O’Neill, Allison Marcia Lizer (Noah) and Kelsey Ann Ramirez (Ryan) and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at First Christian Church with Rev. Mike Moulden and Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. A private burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dana Braithwaite, Kirby Saupp, Rob Sutphin, Rex Whitacre, Russ Edwards and Eric Bucher.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
