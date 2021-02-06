Robert Eugene Mowery "Bob"

Robert (Bob) Eugene Mowery, 78 of Winchester VA went home to be with our Heavenly Father on January 24, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center with his family by his side after a courageous fight with Covid19.
He was born on March 27, 1942 in Frederick County Virginia, son of Arthur and Cecelia Mowery. Surviving with his wife Brenda of 57 years are his son Scott (Amelia) of Winchester VA, daughter Mitzi Alderman-Ernst (Matt) of Winchester VA and son Mike (Sabrina) of Stephenson VA. Granddaughter, Tiffany Hartley (Brandon) of Stephenson VA, grandson Josh (Whitney) of FL, Great Grandson Luka Alderman of FL and Step-Great Granddaughters, Peyton and Lexi Carter of Stephenson VA. Brother Ray Mowery of Winchester VA and sister Elsie Mason of Winchester VA. He is also survived by his furry friend Henry.
What he loved most is being with his family. For many years, he enjoyed a very early breakfast with his family, often waiting in the parking lot for the restaurant to open so our kids would have the rest of the day for themselves.
Our son in law, Matt (intelligent big city boy) was taught by Father-In-Law really quick to be a country boy. He liked old trucks and enjoyed car shows. He worked at Marker Miller Orchards for 26 years after a previous work-related accident. He was put on partial disability and was hired by Mr. John Marker. He loved his job and took pride in what he did. Even after some health issues, he wanted to return to work. Thank you, Mr. Marker, for hiring him and giving the rest of his life back.
He attended Church of The Good Shepherd. It took many years to get to "that place" he needed to be. Thanks to Pastor Vernon Bray's teachings and his starting to listen, he "got there". Point is, it's never too late.
Thank you to Winchester Medical Center, Dr. Bechamps, all the staff in the hospital, all essential workers who put your lives at risk to save our lives every day. God bless each and every one of you, not only here but all over this world. I never realized how hard Dr. Bechamps and the ICU staff worked to keep us alive using every single option available to the end.
Folks who work on garbage trucks, cleaning streets, delivery folks, barber shops and beauty salons. What a wonderful thing it was to get that first appointment after the shutdown. All grocery stores that followed CDC guidelines, and last but not least, our wonderful Walmart employees who were to supply us with our food and everything we need to continue our normal lives.
Pay attention folks, many of the workers are the most at risk. They are seniors, sometimes have spouses, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A lot are on Social Security, or have limited finances.
Think about it folks, not just here but the entire United States of America. And it doesn't stop here. It is all over the world and they have their essential workers as well.
All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Church of The Good Shepherd, 645 Berryville Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
