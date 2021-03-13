Robert F. “Bob” Stotler
Robert Franklin “Bob” Stotler, 91, of Winchester, VA passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home.
Bob was born on February 11, 1930 in Hancock, MD, the son of the late Charles Franklin and Ruth R. Studenbald Stotler. He was a veteran in the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict, worked for Capital Records for 15 years and a member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Clearbrook, VA. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed church breakfasts and was very patriotic.
Bob married Evelyn L. Holliday Stotler on May 4, 1964 in Williamsport, MD. Evelyn died on December 29, 2010.
Surviving is a sister-in-law: Fay DeHaven of Cross Junction, VA. He is preceded in death by a brother: Charles W. Stotler; two brothers-in-law: Herbert Holliday & Earl Holliday and two sisters-in-law: Jane Dick and Lola Shoemaker.
Funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Edward Schraff. Private interment will be in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View, WV.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-2 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042 or Timber Ridge Cemetery, C/O Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
To view Bob’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
