Robert “Bob” Flynn Regimbal, 62, left this earthly world surrounded by loved ones on August 22, 2019. Bob was born on February 3, 1957, in Camden, New Jersey, the son of Robert Henri Regimbal and Eileen Louisa Regimbal, who were born and raised in Canada. The family lived in Maryland & Florida before settling in Leesburg, Virginia. Bob graduated from Loudoun County High School in 1975.
Bob’s passion for music, his ability with the guitar and his flair for performance lead him to pursue music as a career. His Canadian roots inspired a 17-year residency in Ottawa where he worked as a professional musician. When he returned to the U. S., he made his home in Winchester with his wife Brenda, where they have lived for the past 25 years. He was most recently employed at CarQuest from which he retired in September of 2018 after 15 years of service.
Bob will be remembered by his many friends for his gift of song, his big heart, his sense of humor and his robust and distinctive laugh. “I knew Big Bob was here because I heard his laugh” was a common comment at parties and events.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Henri Regimbal. He is survived by his mother, Eileen Louisa Regimbal of Stephens City, Virginia; his son, Daniel Spencer and his wife, Andrea, of Seattle, WA; his wife, Brenda Regimbal, of Winchester VA; his daughter, Melanie and her husband, Richard Johnston, and their children Tyler, Lauren and Ryan of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; his son, David and his wife, Laura Conlon, and their daughters Ryleigh and Keira of Winchester, VA; his sister, Meridee and her husband, David Powars, and their children, Scott and Thomas of Stephens City, VA; as well as aunts uncles and cousins in Canada.
A viewing will be held from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m., Saturday August 24, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charity in Bob’s memory.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
