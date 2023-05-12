Robert F. Wakelee “Bob” Robert F. Wakelee, 74, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
Bob was born in Norwalk, CT, the son of the late Clifford and Elizabeth Wakelee. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern University in Boston. Bob retired from the US Geological Survey as an IT Specialist after serving 42 years. He enjoyed traveling, taking trips and cruises. Bob loved playing golf and was a Nationals fan.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, whom he married on July 29, 1989; sons, Bennie Phillips and wife Carol, of Stafford, VA, Timothy Phillips and wife, Alison, of Front Royal, VA; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clifford Wakelee.
A visitation will be held for Bob on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m., all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be the following day, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131, orParkinson.org
