Robert F. Zydelis

Robert Francis "Bobby" Zydelis, 78, of Winchester, VA passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in The Retreat at Berryville. Robert was born August 23, 1943 in Winchester; the son of late Frank B. Zydelis, Sr. and Margaret Ritter "Peggy" Zydelis. He was a graduate of John Handley High School. He worked as a General Foreman for Crown Cork & Seal for 44 years until his retirement in 2008. Robert was a member of the Hoppers Auto Club, Sons of Confederate Veterans Turner Ashby Camp 1567, James Wood Diamond Club, the Winchester Eagles Club 824 and American Legion Post 21.
He married Barbara Presgraves Zydelis on September 17, 1965 in Hagerstown, MD. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Kelly Lynn Zydelis (Gene Roop), and Crystal Zydelis Pullen and her husband, Adrian, all of Winchester; three grandchildren who were the light of his life, Lauren D. Oscar, Yeakley E. Pullen and Bodie R. Pullen; and two brothers, William "Billy" Zydelis (Gena) of Middletown, VA and Frank Zydelis (Cathy) of Winchester. Robert was also blessed with a very special caregiver in his final months, Robin Acome.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Barbour officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the James Wood Diamond Club, 227 White Hall Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
