Robert Farmer Jr. “Bobby”

Robert Farmer. Jr., 66 of Clear Brook, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home.
Bobby was born in 1955 in Maine the son of the late Robert Farmer, Sr. and Mildred Farmer. He graduated from James Wood High School, Amherst, VA and received several Degrees and certificates from Lord of Fairfax College and retired from the tire center at Costco. Bobby served our country in the United States Marines, Navy and National Guard. During the Vietnam War he was on the USS Lexington. He loved making people laugh, being in nature, national parks, the arts, civil war reenactments and the paranormal. Bobby also lived in California for a long time.
He is survived by daughter, Devon Warner (Riley) of Dallas, TX; sisters, Norma Jean Snow (Jeff) of TX and Carolyn Hildebrand (David) of Clear Brook, VA; brothers, William Farmer (Pam) of Hayfield, VA, James Farmer (Lori) of Falling Waters, WV and Richard Farmer (Janet) of Clear Brook, VA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday August 3rd at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 from 5pm-8pm.
