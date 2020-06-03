Robert Francis Williams, 72, formerly of Midlothian and Maidens, passed away peacefully at his home in Frederick County, Virginia, on May 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dolores (daughter of Henry and Mary Betler) and son, Kristian of Portland, Oregon, one brother, Steve (Arlene) of Beverly, West Virginia, and two sisters, Peggy (Dee) of Frostburg and Connie (Dave) of Silver Spring, Maryland. Also surviving are nine nieces and nephews, and ten great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Oliver and Jeanne (Sutton) Williams, brother David, nephew Ben Thomas, and great niece Cimarron Thomas.
Bob was born on September 12, 1947, in Buckhannon, West Virginia. He was a 1965 graduate of Elkins High School, WV, where he was a leader in sports: track, baseball, basketball, and football. At 18 years of age, he was a deacon in the Valley Bend Presbyterian Church.
Bob was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving in Viet Nam in 1968-1969. He credited his military service for putting him on the path to becoming a computer systems analyst and programmer supervisor. In the mid-1970s, he was responsible for the National Bank of Fairfax being the first bank in Virginia to furnish each teller with a computer terminal.
Bob was a member of Byrd Presbyterian Church in Goochland, Virginia, where he served as an elder, adult Sunday School teacher, and treasurer. He served on the board of directors and in the position of treasurer for Habitat for Humanity of Goochland.
Services will be held in West Virginia when circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Bob’s memory to Richmond Fisher House, Attn: Wayne Walker, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond VA 23249 or at Richmond Fisher House.org.
