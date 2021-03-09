Robert Franklin Lipscomb
Robert Franklin Lipscomb, 71, of Shenandoah Junction, WV passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his residence.
Born July 27, 1949 in Erwin, WV, he was the son of the late Guy Rockwood Lipscomb and Elda Isabelle Moats Lipscomb.
He was of the Presbyterian faith and a member of the Izaak Walton League in Leetown and the NRA.
Robert was a graduate of Handley High School, Class of 1968 and Glenville State College, Class of 1973. He played football for both schools, and majored in Physical Education and minored in Special Education. He was a Special Educator at Jefferson High School for 30 years, and finished his teaching career at Loudoun County High School.
“Poppy” loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed visiting the cabin in Tucker County and his property on the Cheat River in Preston County. Bob had a tender and generous heart towards those who struggled and were less fortunate than himself.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara Wall Lipscomb; two daughters, Jennifer Amick and husband, Robert and Julie McDaniel and husband, Michael; two sons, Ryan Lipscomb and wife, Jennifer and Robert Lipscomb and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Tyler, with whom he had a special bond, Kayleigh “Alex”, Riley, Fallon, Cordelia “CJ”, Wesley and Mikel; one brother, Guy Lipscomb and wife, Shirley, four sisters, Carol Ashley, Wanda Bean, Lillie Heflin and Lora Evans and life-long friends, Jim Locke, Daryl Simmons and Mitch and Bobby Bryant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Franklin Lipscomb, Jr.; and two sisters, Josie Meadows and Patty Pierce.
The family sends many thanks to the first responders of the Citizens and Independent Fire Companies and the staff of Jefferson Medical Center.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Rev. John Bethard officiating. Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery in Charles Town, WV.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County Community Ministries at JCCM.US or mailed to 238 W. Washington Street, Charles Town, WV 25414
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.