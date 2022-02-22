Robert Franklin "Pee Wee" Walker Robert Franklin "Pee Wee" Walker, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home.
Mr. Walker was born July 20, 1937, in Capital Heights, MD, the son of Robert Lee and May Bell Walker.
He married Ina Kathryn Grove on August 10, 1958. They were married 62 years.
Mr. Walker worked for Ashworth Brothers for 50 years.
He was a lifetime member of Opequon Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and an Elder.
Surviving along with his wife Ina, are siblings, Gene Floyd Walker, May Louise Galvach, Jeannette Baccary and Elinor Lingo.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, and siblings, Weldon Lee Walker and Virginia Walker Snapp.
Robert's favorite pastime was taking daily walks, socializing with neighbors, and watching wrestling.
A service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday in Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602 officiated by Pastor David Witt.
Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket bearers will be Mark Stivers, Roger Walker, Daniel Lingo, Michael Wood, Eric Sirbaugh, and Ronald Day.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the church.
Memorials may be made to the church at the above address or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at: www.givenowlls.org
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
