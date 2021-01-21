Robert G. Dow, 82, of Winchester died Monday, January 18, 2021.
He was born January 26, 1938 in Washington, DC; the son of the late Donald G. and Hazel Martin Dow.
Robert graduated from Virginia Tech, class of 1960, with a degree in Civil Engineering. He served three years on active duty as a commissioned officer with the US Army followed by 26 years as a civilian Professional Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers. He worked for 19 years as a construction project manager with either the US Government or private engineering firms. Projects included both overseas and stateside. He earned a General Bible Diploma from Liberty Home Bible Institute in 2007. He retired in Winchester in 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Dow; two sisters, Susie VanRijn and Ann Bloxom; three children, Douglas Dow, Mary Burner, and George Dow; and many precious grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.