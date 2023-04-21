Robert G. Lofton Sr. “Bobby”
Robert G. "Bobby" Lofton Sr., 79, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home.
Bobby was born in 1943 in Virginia, the son of Talmadge Lofton and Ruth Orndoff. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1961, and served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Eagles Club, the VFW and the Winchester Conservation Club. Bobby was also former Chief of the Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy R. Sheets; son, Robert Lofton Jr; grandchildren, Stephanie Sheets, Paul Sheets (Samantha), Tiffany Sheets; great-grandchildren, Savannah Sheets, Tyler Mucciarone, Mason Guzman, Dylan Guzman and sister, Doris Alexander.
Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Lofton (McFarland); great-grandchild, Kinzy Guzman and sister, Joyce Lynn.
Services for Bobby will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue, 9381 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W, Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
