Robert Gale Titchenell “Bob”
Robert Gale “Bob” Titchenell, 64, of Frederick County, VA passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center after losing the battle against COVID-19.
Bob was well-known in Winchester as the owner of “Time Machine Books,” an oasis for lovers of science fiction, fantasy, and history.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank-you to the heroic staff at Winchester Medical Center Critical Care Unit in their efforts to heal Bob.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
