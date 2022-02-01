Robert Gallagher
Robert “Bob” Gallagher, 78, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away Friday January 21, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born February 18, 1943, on Staten Island, New York, the son of the late Margaret O’Neil Gallagher. He attended McKee High School and worked various jobs including at a printing press in Manhattan before serving his country by enlisting in the Air Force (1964-1968).
On February 20, 1965, he married the love of his life Donna and they remained together for the next 56 years. Bob always put his family first, working tirelessly to provide his children opportunities not afforded to him.
Inspired by the ongoing space race, Bob pursued a career in aviation. As an Air Force sergeant, Bob worked as a mechanic and crew chief on C-130s and C-141s at Charleston AFB in SC and deployed to Mactan AFB in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from military service, Bob worked for United Airlines for 30 years in various capacities including ramp and customer services and ended his career as an air freight representative and instructor. Bob enjoyed travelling as United expanded service throughout Europe. He helped to train and open new stations in London, Brussels and Milan. Bob had a strong work ethic since childhood and in retirement enjoyed driving a bus for Winchester City Public Schools. He was an animal lover, never without a dog, and his hobbies included travel, geology, meteorology and washing his beloved Ford Mustang convertible.
Bob was a devout Methodist and an active member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church and a member of American Legion, Post 41 in Berryville.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Christian Gallagher (Heather) of Montgomery, NY, and Seth Gallagher (Christin) of Fort Collins, CO; four grandchildren, William, Colin, Joshua, and Sophia; a sister, Ellen Ventrone (Michael) of Staten Island, NY. He was a favorite “Uncle Bob” to dozens of nieces and nephews.
A brother, George Gallagher, preceded him in death.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, P O Box 399, Stephenson, VA 22656.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
