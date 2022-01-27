Robert Gallagher
Robert Gallagher, 78, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Gallagher was born February 18, 1943, in Staten Island, New York, the son of the late Margaret O’Neil Gallagher.
He was a sergeant in the United States Air Force.
He was a school bus driver for Winchester City Public Schools.
He was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church and the American Legion in Berryville.
He married Donna Lynn Schnid on February 20, 1965, in Staten Island, New York.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Christian Gallagher (Heather) of Montgomery, NY, and Seth Gallagher (Christin) of Fort Collins, CO; four grandchildren, William, Collin, Joshua, and Sophia; a sister, Ellen Ventrone (Michael) of Staten Island, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A brother, George Gallagher, preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, Stephenson, with Rev. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, P O Box 399, Stephenson, VA 22656.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
