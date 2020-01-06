Robert H. Hodges, Sr.
Robert H. Hodges, Sr., 71, of Stephenson, died Friday, January 3, 2020.
Mr. Hodges was born March 10, 1948 in Savannah, GA; the son of the late Herman L. and Ann Axson Hodges. He served in the US Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Kalafat Hodges and one son.
He is survived by his fiancé Karen Lauck of Stephenson; one daughter; three sons; one brother; one sister; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.