Robert H. Lloyd “Bobby” Robert Hunter Lloyd, 79, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Lloyd was born April 13, 1943, in Berryville, Virginia, the son of the late Charles Hunter Lloyd and Helen Reed Lloyd.
He graduated from Clarke County High School, Class of 1961, and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served from 1961-1964. He worked for the Department of the Army and later worked and retired from the United States Postal Service in Berryville. He was a member of the American Legion Post 41 in Berryville.
Two of Bobby’s favorite accomplishments were being inducted into the Clarke County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 and winning the Thoroughbred Breeder of the Year in the state of West Virginia.
He married Sally Longerbeam on September 10, 1966, in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Scott Hunter Lloyd of Pasadena, MD, and Daniel Reed Lloyd of Berryville, VA; a grandson, Alex Hunter Lloyd of Pasadena, VA; a granddaughter Darian Audra Lloyd of Winchester, VA; a brother, Charles L. “Bing” Lloyd (Eunice) of Ranson, WV; and three sisters-in-law, Marie Longerbeam, Iva Longerbeam and Janie Longerbeam, all of Berryville, VA.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Tyler Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy H. Lloyd, Mitchell Rode, Mark Russell, Donald Duvall, Ronald Jenkins, and Jimmy E. Singhas. Honorary pallbearers will be G. W. White, James E. Casey, Gene Singhas, Kenneth Pitta, and Robert E. Jackson.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA, 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.