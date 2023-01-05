Robert H. Newlin Jr.
Robert H. Newlin Jr., 48, of Rappahannock County, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Robert was born on November 21, 1974, to the late Robert Newlin Sr. and Martha Smith Newlin.
Robert raised his family in his beloved Rappahannock County, on a small mountain, Bessie Bell. He loved to walk and hunt this land, of which he was so proud of. He loved everyone with a great passion, especially his family. He had never met a stranger and loved to talk about everything. Robert loved to cook, especially grill, hunt, fish, work on cars, and improve the property. His laugh was infectious and his smile could light up a room. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
