Robert “J.R.” See, Jr., 88, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center
J.R. was born in 1930 in Mathias, West Virginia, to the late Robert and Dena See. J.R. served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. From his younger years until now, he was a guitarist that loved to play country and bluegrass tunes for his family and friends. Fishing and camping as a family were some of his favorite times because he believed that his family was the most important part of his life. He had been a member of the American Legion and VFW veteran groups.
J.R. married Bessie Webster on January 2, 1960 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife of 59 years are his three daughters, Patty Sherwood (Will) of McClure, Pennsylvania, Crystal Lake and her companion, John, of Front Royal, Virginia, and Betsy Hyson (Harold) of Romney, West Virginia; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren with one on the way; one great great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his three sisters and one brother.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
His family requests that memorial contributions in J.R.’s name be made to the Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, Virginia, 22603.
