Robert J. Stiefel, Jr.
Robert J. Stiefel, Jr., 60 of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Rose Hill Nursing Home.
Robert was born in 1961 in Queens, NY to Robert Sr. and Lucille Stiefel. Robert was a graduate of Arundel Senior High School and earned his Associates Degree from Anne Arundel Community College. He worked as an apprentice carpenter in Washington D.C. Robert was a 4th degree Knight and former volunteer at the Winchester SPCA. He was an avid Redskins fan and loved walking. Robert was a very generous and giving man who would not hesitate to help, not only of himself but of his time as well. He was liked by all and he knew how to be in the moment. Robert never forgot a birthday or anniversary and would always make a call to wish others well. He was also active in his community, volunteering at many organizations.
Surviving Robert are sisters; Barbara Ann Stiefel of Harpers Ferry, WV and Christine Stiefel O’Neil (Golder) of Winchester, VA; aunt, Marie Cronin and her sons, Paul Pinsdorf and John Cronin of NY; nephews Skyler and Gabriel O’Neill as well as several extended family members.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10am followed by a funeral service at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Officiating Deacon Rich Bossler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601.
