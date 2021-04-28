Robert J. Jacobs, Sr., 68, passed away on April 24, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Ctr., in Winchester, VA, with his family by his bedside.
He was born February 19, 1953, the son the late Reggie Jacobs and his mother Evelyn Keefer Jacobs of Winchester, VA.
He was married to Linda James Jacobs of Winchester, VA.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Jacobs (son-in-law, Raul Guerra Maya of Winchester, VA; three sons, Anthony Jacobs (Zoila Campos Jacobs) of Dallas, TX, Robert Jacobs, Jr. of Winchester, VA and Jason Jacobs of Winchester, VA; and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends at 11:00 am Thursday at the funeral home.
We will be following Covid CDC Guidelines. Mask must be worn.
