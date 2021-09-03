Robert Joseph Kemp, Jr., 56, of Winchester died Sunday, 22, 2021 in his residence.
He was born October 3, 1964 in Brooklyn, NY the son of Robert, Sr. and Olive Wiseman Kemp.
He served Honorably in the United States Army.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Robert enjoyed coin collecting, martial arts, and music.
In addition to his father and step-mother, Anna of Winchester, he is survived by his daughter, Hannah Lowe of West Virginia; sister, Deborah Kemp and her partner Steven Tsetsekas of Philadelphia, PA and a nephew, Jason Miller of Houston, TX.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church 130 Keating Dr. Winchester officiated by Father Vaccaro. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
