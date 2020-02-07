Robert L. Bell

Robert Lee Bell, 84, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Bell was born March 13, 1935 in Clarke County, Virginia, son of the late Louis Randolph Bell, Sr. and Arinthia May Lambdom Bell.
He was a farmer.
Surviving are two nephews, Larry Bell and Ronald Bell both of Winchester, VA; and a niece, Ann Hartley of Middletown, VA.
His five brothers, John A. Bell, Russell Bell, Louis R. Bell, Jr., Gordon G. Bell and Billy Bell, all preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Mr. R. K. Shirley, III officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarke County Historical Society, PO Box 306, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
