Robert L. Fries
Robert Lee Fries, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Fries was born November 6, 1931 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Earl C. Fries and Iva Mae Funkhouser Fries.
He retired from Verizon as an engineering assistant. He later worked for Rubbermaid for over 20 years in the transportation department.
He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church in Winchester.
He married Greta Foltz Fries on December 26, 1952 in Berryville, Virginia. Mrs. Fries died on November 5, 2016.
Surviving are his son, Christopher Fries (Gloria) of Front Royal, VA; daughter, Denise Wise (Al) of Toms Brook, VA; three granddaughters, Heather Clemons, Brooke Wills, and Paula Fries; and a sister, Sheila F. Baker.
His sister Betty Mae Moore preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
