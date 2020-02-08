Robert L. Lewis
Robert Lynn Lewis, 76, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born July 28, 1943 in San Francisco, California, son of the late William Herbert Lewis and Jean Lorraine Jones Lewis.
Bob married Patricia Anne McNamara Lewis on May 2, 1964 in New London, Connecticut.
Bob is survived by his wife Pat of 55 years, and a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Lewis Mohl of Round Hill, VA; a son, Matthew William Lewis of Ashburn, VA; (3) grandchildren, Isabelle, Kyle, and Samantha; a brother, William David Lewis of Petaluma, CA; and (2) sisters, Kim Lewis Reed of Glen Ellen, CA; Patricia Lewis Brown of California and Step-Mom Elizabeth Lewis Czeikowitz.
Bob served for 28 years on Active Duty in the US Coast Guard, starting in January 1961 as a Seaman and retiring in June 1989 as a CWO4 Chief Warrant Officer. Upon retirement, he worked as the Executive Director of the Coast Guard Warrant Officers Association for several years.
Bob was very active with youth baseball in the Dale City Little League Program. He was an excellent umpire and a favorite of all the kids.
Bob and Pat were avid square dancers, spent many years dancing at a high challenge level. Dancing was a hobby and fun entertainment.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskas officiating where Bob was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Bob’s name to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
