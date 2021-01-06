Robert Lee “Bobby” Shade
Robert Lee “Bobby” Shade, 60, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Winchester.
Bobby was born July 8, 1960, son of Robert Shade and Betty Shearer in Martinsburg, WV. He was an avid mechanic and enjoyed rebuilding all types of vehicles. He loved racing and motorcycles.
Along with his mother, Bobby is survived by his children; Robby Shade, Brooke Shade, and Cody Shade, sisters; Betty Schaumleffel and Barbara Brunner, and half brothers, Carl Pearrell and Brian Pearrell.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his brother; Kevin “Butch” Shade and his stepfather; Raymond Shearer.
All services are private with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be left atesfuneralhomes.com
