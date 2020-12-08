Robert Lee “Bobby” Yancey Sr.
Robert Lee “Bobby” Yancey Sr., 78, of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Bobby was born April 29, 1942 in Front Royal Virginia, son of the late Arlington and Virginia Yancey. He was a yard truck driver at O’Sullivan’s before he retired. He married Linda Yancey on April 29, 2009 in Winchester. He was a member of Eagle #824 and a life-time member of the Winchester Moose Lodge.
Along with his wife, Bobby is survived by his son; Robert Yancey Jr, stepchildren; Crystal, Michael, Mark, and Cindy, 1 grand child, 11 step grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren, his brother; Jim Yancey (Sue), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister; Darlene, and step daughter; Michelle.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home at 1:00pm with Rev. Paul Campbell officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Rippeon, Tyler Bushur, Jamie Tewalt, Marvin Marsee, Chris Funkhouser, and Will Whetzel. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
