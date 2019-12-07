Robert Lee Cunningham (1938 — 2019)
Robert Lee Cunningham of Jacksonville, FL, but a summer resident of Winchester, VA for 13 years (2004 — 2016) left his earthly home to heaven on August 10, 2019. He was born 3 November 1938 at St Mary’s Hospital, Evergreen Park, Chicago, IL son of his late parents, Rex Cunningham and Bernadette Helen O’Brien.
He is survived by the love of his life Marilynn Viola (Wakeley) Cunningham, four children; Cheri Ann (husband Carl), Scott Michael, Sean Patrick (wife Lisa), and Gregory Robert Cunningham (wife Trisha), grandchildren; David (wife Erica), Daniel (wife Jennifer), Jonathan Abney, and Reagan Cunningham, and 3 great-grandchildren.
He died in his sleep in Sparta, TN, on August 10, 2019, at the age of 80. Just five days after celebrating his 58th wedding anniversary.
A funeral mass will be held 11:30 a.m., December 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA. A burial of his remains will follow the mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 115 E. Bond, Street, Winchester, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.