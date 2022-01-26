Robert Lee Fogle
Robert Lee Fogle, 76, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center after a brief illness of COVID.
Bobby was born in 1945 in Winchester, VA, to the late Stella Fogle. Bobby was raised by his grandparents Greenberry and Elizabeth Fogle. He worked in Colorado building log homes, Ronnie’s Garage, Valley Proteins and Valley Redi-Mix. Bobby also worked for Valley Concrete Walls and from 1987 to 2015 he worked and retired from maintenance at Page Brook Rentals. He loved hunting, fishing, cooking and enjoyed attending family reunions. Bobby loved playing horseshoes with Freemont Fogle, Uncle Sonny and Melvin Ritter and playing checkers with Virginia’s 96-year-old grandfather, Sandford Rush. He was generous and kind to everyone. He will be deeply missed.
Bobby is survived by his companion of 40 years, Virginia Mayne; son, Christopher Scott Fogle (Ellie) of Winchester, VA; daughters, Michelle Myers (Ray) of Clear Brook, VA, Jennifer Smith (John) of Falling Water, WV and Renee Hampton of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, China Jade Fogle, Samantha Stine, Jeremy & Emily Myers, Gordon Jr. & Bethany Young, Stephanie Hampton and Tiffany Mayne; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Fogle, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bobby’s memory may be made to: American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, Pa., 17011.
