Robert Lee “Rob” Jerles III Robert Lee “Rob” Jerles III, 41, of Strasburg, VA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022.
A memorial service for Rob is being planned for a later date.
Rob was born on March 17,1981 in Winchester, VA the son of Robert (Bob) and Karen Fletcher Jerles. He was a 1999 graduate of Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy. He attended Lord Fairfax Community College. He was the owner of NoVAMUNITIONS. Rob enjoyed cooking, hunting, and spending time outdoors. Rob is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mae Fletcher, Rita Jerles, and his father-in-law, William Rawlings.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Brandy and daughters, Allee and Addison Jerles; his sister, Melanie Stetz (Eddy) of Purcellville, VA; his nephew and niece, Alex and Brooke Stetz; his grandfather, Robert Jerles and his wife, Mary Ann of Bolivar, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Karla Rawlings along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Robert Lee “Rob” Jerles, III.
