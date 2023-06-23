Robert Lee Shields Sr.
Robert Lee Shields Sr., of Stephens City, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023, after an extended illness.
He was born to the late John Edward Shields Jr. and Mattie Shields and raised in Stephens City, Virginia. At the age of 18 he joined the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam where he was an inflight fueler for planes.
Robert survived by his wife Barbara Shields; three children, Nick, Robbie and Tiffany; three bonus children CR, Shane and Randi; siblings, Joe, John, Ron, Kermit and Linda and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends that he considered family.
His family will receive friends at Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen Street, Winchester, VA 22601, on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 12pm until funeral service at 1pm. Interment Shenandoah Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home.
