Robert Lee Stern, Sr. “Bobby”
Robert Lee Stern, Sr. went home to the Lord on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Envoy of Alexandria.
He was born on January 10, 1948. He worked at Capital Records, Plumly P.W. Lumber Corp. and also in Healthcare. Robert was a member of the Elks Club and the Northside Bowling Team.
Robert is survived by his wife, Virginia G. Stern; son, Robert L. Stern, Jr.; daughter, Dawn C. Stern; grandchildren, Jaquon M. Stern, Bryce C. David and Johnon I. Doleman; sister-in-law, Betty Stern and numerous other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Louise Elizabeth Rolle and brother, Sandy E. Stern.
A visitation will be Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, held at OmpsFuneral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
