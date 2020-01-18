Robert Lloyd Dunn, Jr., 57, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in his home.
Upon Robert’s wishes there will be no services.
Mr. Dunn was born February 12, 1962, in Winchester, son of Robert Lloyd Dunn, Sr. and Earline Baxter Dunn. He was a retired tow truck driver.
Surviving with his parents are his wife Maria C. Dunn; five children Robert Lloyd Dunn, III, Ashley Nichole Dunn, Ashley Nichole McIntosh-Wilson, Megan Elizabeth Carter, and Cherokee Rose Beatty; three siblings Rhonda Wiltshire Dunn, Ricky Dunn, and Ronnie Dunn; ten grandchildren; and Douglas “J.R.” Carter who was a best friend and brother to Mr. Dunn.
Mr. Dunn accepted Christ as his Savior. He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, cutting grass, working on trucks, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. His family was his life and he always offered a helping hand to others in need.
