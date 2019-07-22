Robert Luther Heishman, 84, of Rio, WV passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester, VA.
Born on July 31, 1934 in Lost River, WV, he was the son of the late William L. Heishman and Edna Lee Riffey Heishman. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenneth and Ralph Heishman.
He was a veteran of the US Army, a member of the Mathias/Baker Rescue Squad, a board member of Wardensville Southern States, and a member of Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church since 1960 where he served as Superintendent of Sunday School for over 50 years. He had been the maintenance supervisor for Hardy Co. schools. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie Katharine Ludwig Heishman, a son, Dean Heishman (Sandi) of Stephens City, VA, a daughter Annette Harpine (Layne) of Emerald Isle, NC, a sister, Mavis Tusing of Mathias, WV, and 2 grandchildren, Nathaniel and Amani Harpine.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church with Pastor Cheryl George officiating. Interment will be in Sperry’s Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, 6-8 PM, at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church, 1599 Sperry’s Run Rd., Rio WV 26755.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
