Robert M. “Bob” Henry
Robert M. “Bob” Henry, 84, of Winchester, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Mr. Henry was born May 15, 1935 in Winchester; the son of the late Kenneth E. Henry and Edith Spaid Henry. He graduated from Handley High School and was a graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in Architectural Engineering. He worked as a typewriter technician with Old Towne Business Machines. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Bob joined the Winchester host Lions Club in 1962 and became a charter member of the Winchester Shawnee Lions Club in 1970. He served as their president, received their Lion of the Year Award and was a Melvin Jones Fellow. He was also a charter member of the Winchester Rescue Squad.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Emmett Henry Buckingham of Cross Junction; two grandsons, Michael Berkley Surber and Matthew Emmett Surber; and a great granddaughter, Rosalee Marie Surber. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carole Emmett Hoover.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester Shawnee Lions Club, c/o Byron Clemsen, 410 Mosby Street, Winchester, VA. 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
