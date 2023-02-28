Robert M. Cooley Jr. Robert Marshall Cooley Jr., 57, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home.
Robert was born of February 15, 1966, in Winchester, Virginia, to Robert Marshall Cooley Sr. and Anna Sampson Cooley.
Robert worked at Berryville Graphics as a book binder and press operator.
Surviving along with his parents are a sister, Cathy Parker of Berryville, VA; a brother, Eric Cooley of Middletown, VA; as well as 6 nieces and nephews, Brittney, Tyler, Josh, Lindsey, Austin and Rylee.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Cooley.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City with Rev. Mary Lock officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Middletown.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 8735 Plantation Lane, Manassas, Virginia 20110 or the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20037.
