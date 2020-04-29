Robert Nelson “Bobby” Fuller, Sr., 78, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Washington, DC.
Robert was born on July 1, 1941 at White Hall with a twin sister, Nancy Sharp. He was the son of the late Otto Fuller, Sr. and Isabell McNealy Fuller. He served in the US Army as a medic during the Vietnam War and was later in the US Army Reserves. He retired after 38 years from Federal Mogul/Abex. Robert enjoyed family, friends, and good food.
Robert leaves behind his longtime partner of 22 years, Betty Jane Lear; his children, Robert Nelson Fuller, Jr and partner Sandra Marker, Edward Lee Fuller and wife Joyce of Winchester, Becky Hawkins and husband Richard of Slanesville, WV, Fonda Weaver and husband Steve, Brian Lear and wife Donna, Laura Lear and partner Lee of Mount Jackson; four grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; fourteen step great grandchildren; his twin sister, Nancy Sharp and husband Byrne; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Alice Hartley; and brothers, Otto Fuller, Jr., Charles Fuller, Paul Fuller, and Harold Fuller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Hartley, Larry Sharp, Marvin Sharp, Floyd Allen Hartley, Christopher Snapp, and Harold Fuller, Jr.
A graveside service will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
