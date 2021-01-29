Robert O. Cissel
**Due to the inclement weather forecast for Sunday the services have been rearranged to a graveside service at 10:00 A. M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, Bluemont, Virginia**
Robert Orville Cissel, 82, of Bluemont, Virginia, went home to the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021. He was at his home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on June 7, 1938 in Washington, DC, son of the late Wilbern O. Cissel and Valeria Martin Cissel.
He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Forrestal. He worked as an electronics technician for the Federal Aviation Administration until retirement.
He married Katherine Griffith Cissel on March 4, 1971 in Frederick, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife, Katherine, are his daughters, Jody Peebles and her husband, Ken, of Leesburg, VA and Janet Bradley and her husband, Mike, of Rockville, VA; his brother, Alvin Cissel and his wife, Maggie, of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren; Dana (Peebles) McLane, Ethan Bradley, Hannah (Peebles) Noone, Caitlin (Bradley) Drown, Kendall Bradley, and one great-granddaughter, Cora Drown.
He will be missed by many, but especially by his church family at Mountain Baptist Church, his friends at Berryville VFW 9760 and those family members that spent many special moments with him during his last years.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 A. M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, Bluemont, Virginia with Pastor Dennis Elsea officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mountain Baptist Church, 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont, VA 20135.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
