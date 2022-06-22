Robert R. Smallwood “Bobby”
Robert Randolph Smallwood, 71, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Bobby was born July 24, 1950, in Winchester to the late George William Smallwood Sr. and Beulah Mae Mobley Smallwood.
He worked as a meat cutter for over 50 years at Safeway, A&P and finally retiring from Costco.
Surviving are a daughter, Ann Marie Breeden; grandson, Thomas Breeden; granddaughter, Jennifer Breeden; great-granddaughter, Ava Page Breeden, all of Stephens City, VA; two brothers, George William Smallwood Jr. and Michael Woodrow Smallwood; three sisters, Sandra Kay Lloyd, Wanda Jane Smallwood and Bonnie Sue Feltner, all of Berryville, VA; four nephews and two nieces.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 P. M. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Karen Adams officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
