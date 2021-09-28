Robert ‘Robbie’ Anthony Eriksson
Robert “Robbie” Anthony Eriksson, 20, of Stephens City, passed away September 21, 2021. He was born August 8, 2001 in Edina, Minnesota, the son of Robert “Bob” E. Eriksson and Charolette (Anthony) Eriksson.
Robbie was a 2019 graduate of Sherando High School, received his Associates Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College in 2019 as well. Robbie was double majoring at the University of Virginia in economics and cognitive science, with a minor in computer science. Robbie was a member of the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity and has been involved on the Executive Board of Econ Club nearly his entire career at UVA. He enjoyed listening to and creating music and writing poetry. Robbie loved traveling, being outdoors and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Above all else Robbie was the most wonderful son to his parents, the best brother to his sisters, greatest of friends to many and could always make you smile with his quick-wit and caring heart.
Robbie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Edward and Ann Eriksson and his maternal grandparents Keith and Kim Anthony.
In addition to his parents, Robbie is also survived by his sisters Ann “Annie” E. Eriksson and Lauren E. Eriksson; his canine companions, Chip, Piper and Hazel and his feline companion Jupiter along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8pm at Omps Funeral Home on Amherst Ave and his Funeral Service Friday at 11:00a at Fellowship Bible Church on Middle Road, Winchester. A private Interment will follow at Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Post.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Robbie may be sent to: NAMI at nami.org
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
