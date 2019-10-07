Robert “Robbie” William Leicht, 54, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Front Royal with Rev. Christy McMillian-Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in Woodbine Church Cemetery, Manassas, Virginia.
Robbie was born on April 26, 1965 in Alexandria, Virginia to Otto Emil Leicht of Gainesville, Virginia and Linda A. Gillespie Stendeback of Stephens City, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brent Leicht, step mother, Yvonne Leicht, brother-in- law, Gary Kring Sr., and Nephew Charles Kring.
He was a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed working as a mechanic. He loved dogs, music and especially loved spending time with his family. He loved to cook.
Surviving along with his parents are his step father, James “Larry” Stendeback of Stephens City; two daughters, Samantha Alonso and Ashley Ramirez both of Woodbridge, Virginia; three sisters, Laura Kring of Bealeton, Virginia, Sandra Sweitzer of Fairfax, Virginia and Kristiana Leicht of Woodbridge; two step brothers, James “Jim” Stendeback Jr. of Bristow, Virginia and Charles Edwin “Eddie” Stendeback of Lucketts, Virginia; seven grandchildren; numerous aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stephens City Volunteer Fire Rescue, 5346 Mulberry Street, Stephens City or to the First Baptist Church of Front Royal, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
