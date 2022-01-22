Robert Scott Boone, 56,of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on January 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Scott was born in Winchester to Linden Robert Boone Jr. and Linda Ann (Arnold) Boone on May 2,1965.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gregory Allen Boone.
He is survived by sons Skyler Robert Allen Boone and Darel Scott Davis.
Scott attended James Wood High School and previously ran Boones Septic Systems. He attended Mount Olive United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life will be held on his birthday for family and friends to join in remembering his easygoing, full of love, simple man lifestyle.
Cremation services provided by Direct Cremation Services of Stephens City, Virginia.
